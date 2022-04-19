Tractor Girls sting Bees to get back to winning ways

Match Report

Town put their recent dip in form behind them with a comfortable 3-0 victory over London Bees at the Goldstar Ground on Easter Sunday.

Maria Boswell opened the scoring after just five minutes before Lucy O'Brien added a superb second in first-half added-time. Lucy Egan completed the scoring for the Tractor Girls in the second-half on her 50th appearance for the club.

The Blues got off to a flying start as Anna Grey's cross was helped on by Kyra Robertson, with the ball falling perfectly to Boswell in acres of space and the full-back capitalised on her opportunity by firing low into the far corner.

Lucy O'Brien scoring her 11th goal of the season - Credit: Ross Halls

Town continued to assert their dominance and went close to adding a second as Bonnie Horwood threaded a perfect ball through to Grey, but Bees goalkeeper Shayla Burgess kept out her shot with a fine save.

Grey would see another effort saved by Burgess with five minutes remaining in the half before Hannah Porter squandered a great chance for the visitors by heading a dangerous corner over the bar.

The Tractor Girls were rewarded for their endeavour as they doubled their lead with a tremendous goal on the stroke of the half.

Eloise King celebrates her 50th Town appearance against London Bees - Credit: Ross Halls

Teenage midfielder Sarah Brasero-Carreira picked up the ball in midfield and skipped forward with magnificent footwork before slotting the ball into the path of O'Brien, who slammed the ball past Burgess with a rasping finish for her 11th goal of the season.

Town remained in control after the break but were given a scare as Ashleigh Goddard's bouncing cross almost caught out Sarah Quantrill but the Blues' stopper managed to tip the ball over the bar.

Sarah Brasero-Carreira in action against London Bees - Credit: Ross Halls

Seconds later, Town almost had their third as Boswell's cross was met by Eva Hubbard at the back-post but her low stabbed effort was kept out by the scrambling Burgess. However, from the resulting corner, the visitors failed to clear their lines and the ball fell kindly for Egan to find the bottom corner with a half-volley.

The Bees almost responded instantly to going three down but after racing through on goal, Jade Bell fired straight at Quantrill.

Egan then went close to netting a brace but after towering high to meet Abbie Lafayette's corner, her bullet header sailed just over the bar.

Soon after, Town were given a huge let off as the Bees went close with two glorious chances but Goddard saw her effort crash off the post before Chiara Lape squandered the rebound by lashing well wide of the target.

Lucy Egan pictured during her 50th Town appearance against London Bees - Credit: Ross Halls

Town would have one final opportunity to add to their tally but, after being played through by O'Brien, substitute Zoe Barratt fired straight at Burgess.

The Tractor Girls return to action this Sunday for their final home game of the season as Oxford United make the trip to Suffolk for what is likely to be a decider for second place in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division.