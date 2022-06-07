News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Egan handed 162-day ban following 'altercation with referee'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:37 PM June 7, 2022
Ipswich Town Women 170422

Ipswich Town Women's defender Lucy Egan has been handed a lengthy suspension. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women's defender Lucy Egan has been handed a lengthy suspension 'following an altercation with a referee'.

Town have announced that she will serve a 162-day ban running until October 10, though The Suffolk FA website lists it as a 218-day ban which runs until December 13.

The incident took place during Ipswich's 1-0 away defeat against Portsmouth on May 1.

Ipswich Town have said they will be making 'no further comment at this time'. The Football Association have been contacted for further information.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The crowd at Platinum Party at the Palace, Inset: Nandi Bushell

Music

'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace party

Dolly Carter

person
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon