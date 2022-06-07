Egan handed 162-day ban following 'altercation with referee'

Ipswich Town Women's defender Lucy Egan has been handed a lengthy suspension 'following an altercation with a referee'.

Town have announced that she will serve a 162-day ban running until October 10, though The Suffolk FA website lists it as a 218-day ban which runs until December 13.

The incident took place during Ipswich's 1-0 away defeat against Portsmouth on May 1.

Ipswich Town have said they will be making 'no further comment at this time'. The Football Association have been contacted for further information.