Egan handed 162-day ban following 'altercation with referee'
Published: 12:37 PM June 7, 2022
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town Women's defender Lucy Egan has been handed a lengthy suspension 'following an altercation with a referee'.
Town have announced that she will serve a 162-day ban running until October 10, though The Suffolk FA website lists it as a 218-day ban which runs until December 13.
The incident took place during Ipswich's 1-0 away defeat against Portsmouth on May 1.
Ipswich Town have said they will be making 'no further comment at this time'. The Football Association have been contacted for further information.