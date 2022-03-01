Breaking
Tractor Girls draw Super League side in FA Cup quarter-final
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town Women's FA Cup history-makers will host a Super League side in the quarter-finals of the famous competition.
Joe Sheehan's squad, who beat fierce rivals Southampton in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Sunday, will now host West Ham United in the last eight.
Olli Harder's side, who are seventh in the Women's Super League, entered the competition at the fourth round stage, beating Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane to advance.
They then faced an in-form Reading side in the fifth round, emerging victorious thanks to Dagný Brynjarsdóttir’s extra-time strike.
The Hammers, who reached the final in 2019, will visit the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday, March 20. The game will kick-off at 2pm.
Town are the last remaining third-tier side in the competition. This is the first time they have ever reached the last eight.