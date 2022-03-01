Tractor Girls draw Super League side in FA Cup quarter-final

Breaking

Ipswich Town Women celebrate a goal in their win over Southampton on Saturday. They will host West Ham United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 20 - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women's FA Cup history-makers will host a Super League side in the quarter-finals of the famous competition.

Joe Sheehan's squad, who beat fierce rivals Southampton in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Sunday, will now host West Ham United in the last eight.

Town boss Joe Sheehan - Credit: Ross Halls

Olli Harder's side, who are seventh in the Women's Super League, entered the competition at the fourth round stage, beating Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane to advance.

They then faced an in-form Reading side in the fifth round, emerging victorious thanks to Dagný Brynjarsdóttir’s extra-time strike.

The Hammers, who reached the final in 2019, will visit the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday, March 20. The game will kick-off at 2pm.

Town are the last remaining third-tier side in the competition. This is the first time they have ever reached the last eight.