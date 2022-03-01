News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tractor Girls draw Super League side in FA Cup quarter-final

Mark Heath

Published: 10:08 AM March 1, 2022
Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Ipswich Town Women celebrate a goal in their win over Southampton on Saturday. They will host West Ham United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 20 - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women's FA Cup history-makers will host a Super League side in the quarter-finals of the famous competition.

Joe Sheehan's squad, who beat fierce rivals Southampton in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Sunday, will now host West Ham United in the last eight.

Ipswich Town Women vs MK Dons

Olli Harder's side, who are seventh in the Women's Super League, entered the competition at the fourth round stage, beating Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane to advance.

They then faced an in-form Reading side in the fifth round, emerging victorious thanks to Dagný Brynjarsdóttir’s extra-time strike. 

The Hammers, who reached the final in 2019, will visit the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday, March 20. The game will kick-off at 2pm.

Town are the last remaining third-tier side in the competition. This is the first time they have ever reached the last eight.

