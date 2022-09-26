The story so far: Tractor Girls get a big cup win, but league form is patchy

News

Natasha Thomas applauds the fans after the first win of the season at Billericay - Credit: Ross Halls

It's been a mixed bag of results so far this season for Ipswich Town Women, with Joe Sheehan's Blues sitting sixth in the FA National League Southern Premier Division after five games.

Town went 12 games unbeaten to start their first campaign at this level last season, going on to just miss out on promotion.

But this time around the Blues lost both of their opening two games.

Ipswich Town Women were beaten by Portsmouth on the opening day - Credit: Ross Halls

First Portsmouth came to the AGL Arena in Felixstowe, in front of a bumper crowd of 520 fans, and left with a comprehensive 3-0 win.

The crowd was a big positive, continuing the momentum of England winning the Women's Euros, but Sheehan’s side weren't able to give the fans more to cheer about.

Two first half injuries to key players Zoe Barratt and Kyra Robertson made the afternoon more difficult.

Next up was another home game, this time Gillingham the visitors, and it was another defeat for the Blues, with them letting a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1.

Anna Grey scored the opening goal in the defeat against Gillingham - Credit: Ross Halls

Town started the game brightly, with Anna Grey opening the scoring in the first half, and the match should have been sealed in the opening 45 minutes, with the Blues having multiple chances to extend their lead.

But, same as the Portsmouth game, Town failed to capitalise on their period of dominance and the visitors came from behind to win 2-1.

The Blues then had their first away game of the season against local rivals Billericay Town, who have just been promoted.

A mixed bag start to the season for Ipswich Town Women - Credit: Ross Halls

This wasn't a classic but Ipswich got their campaign up and running at the third time of asking, with Natasha Thomas scoring the crucial goal in the 1-0 win.

Town then had a two and a half week break due to postponements and got back in action against Bridgwater United, a match that won't live long in the memory.

But the Tractor Girls made it back to back wins and earned their first three points at home, with a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal.

Most recently, on Sunday, the Blues progressed to the next round of the FAWNL Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of QPR, a side from the league below.

Ipswich Town players celebrate in the win over Bridgwater United - Credit: Ross Halls

Abbie Lafayette and substitute Thomas both hit braces, with Maddie Biggs, Nia Evans and Anna Grey completing the scoring on a superb afternoon in West London.

The Blues are back in league action this weekend at home to Crawley Wasps, who sit bottom of the league.

The game is on Sunday at the AGL Arena, kick off 2pm.You can buy tickets here.

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan side sit 6th in the league after four league games - Credit: Ross Halls



