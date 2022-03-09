Tractor Girls' FA Cup clash with Hammers will be shown live on BBC

Breaking

Ipswich Town Women celebrate beating Southampton on penalties in the last round of the FA Cup. They host West Ham in the last eight on March 20 - live on the BBC - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town Women's FA Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham will be shown live on the BBC.

The Tractor Girls host the Super League Hammers at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe on Sunday, March 20, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

While there is sure to be a record crowd at the game - the Goldstar capacity has been adjusted to 1,750 fans - those who can't make it in person can watch the game live via the BBC Red Button service.

Tickets for the game go on sale via the club website at 12noon tomorrow. They can also be purchased at the Planet Blue store at Portman Road.

Prices are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £1 for U16s and free for True Blue members. For more information about tickets, call Town's ticket office on 03330 050503.

The Tractor Girls have already made club history by reaching the last eight, and are the last remaining third tier side in the competition.