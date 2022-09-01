Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

News

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks over a move for Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme.

The 21-year-old, who impressed against the Blues during their visit to the Pirelli Stadium a fortnight ago, has already scored five goals this season for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

The Blues are in the market for a forward player before tonight’s 11pm deadline and Ahadme fits the bill, offering pace and power in the final third.

Town's move for Ahadme would be on a permanent basis and will likely be completed today.

Ipswich have been working on potential moves for a number of strikers in recent days, including Sheffield United’s Will Osula, who is now likely to move elsewhere. Derby County are interested, as are Burton.

Ahadme was born in Spain but represents Morocco at youth level. He moved to England in 2020, joining Norwich City, before enjoying loan spells at Oviedo and with Portsmouth.

He joined Burton in January of this year and has scored eight goals in 22 appearances.