News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:58 AM September 1, 2022
Updated: 9:03 AM September 1, 2022
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks over a move for Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme. 

The 21-year-old, who impressed against the Blues during their visit to the Pirelli Stadium a fortnight ago, has already scored five goals this season for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side. 

The Blues are in the market for a forward player before tonight’s 11pm deadline and Ahadme fits the bill, offering pace and power in the final third. 

Town's move for Ahadme would be on a permanent basis and will likely be completed today.

Ipswich have been working on potential moves for a number of strikers in recent days, including Sheffield United’s Will Osula, who is now likely to move elsewhere. Derby County are interested, as are Burton. 

Ahadme was born in Spain but represents Morocco at youth level. He moved to England in 2020, joining Norwich City, before enjoying loan spells at Oviedo and with Portsmouth. 

He joined Burton in January of this year and has scored eight goals in 22 appearances. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon