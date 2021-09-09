Town youngster Crowe makes non-league loan move

Published: 9:35 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM September 9, 2021

Ipswich Town youngster Dylan Crowe has joined Suffolk non-league side Leiston on loan.

The 20-year-old, who has played age group football for England up to Under 18 level, has struggled to push towards the Blues' senior set-up despite being highly-touted and previously linked with moves to leading clubs.

His only appearance in the Ipswich first-team came in last season's Papa John's Trophy, as a young Ipswich side lost to Crawley Town.

Dylan Crowe, pictured in action for Ipswich at Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

Manchester United, Arsenal, Benfica, Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Celtic and Brighton have all been linked with moves for the right-back, who can also play in midfield and also spent time training with Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

It's understood Town are open to a permanent departure for the defender, though his next move is to play with Leiston, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Central.

He could make his debut this weekend when Leiston visit table-topping Peterborough Sports.

🚨 Signing Alert! 🚨



We are delighted to announce the signing of England Youth creative right back @dylancrowe62 on loan from @IpswichTown welcome Dylan! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YhIGYybTPd — Leiston FC (@leistonfc) September 9, 2021



