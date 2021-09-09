News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town youngster Crowe makes non-league loan move

Andy Warren

Published: 9:35 PM September 9, 2021    Updated: 9:44 PM September 9, 2021
Huddersfield have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town youngster Dylan Crowe. Picture: PA

Dylan Crowe has joined Leiston on loan - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town youngster Dylan Crowe has joined Suffolk non-league side Leiston on loan.

The 20-year-old, who has played age group football for England up to Under 18 level, has struggled to push towards the Blues' senior set-up despite being highly-touted and previously linked with moves to leading clubs.

His only appearance in the Ipswich first-team came in last season's Papa John's Trophy, as a young Ipswich side lost to Crawley Town.

Dylan Crowe, pictured during Town's U23s win at Lowestoft Town on Wednesday night. Photo: Ross Halls

Dylan Crowe, pictured in action for Ipswich at Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

Manchester United, Arsenal, Benfica, Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Celtic and Brighton have all been linked with moves for the right-back, who can also play in midfield and also spent time training with Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

It's understood Town are open to a permanent departure for the defender, though his next move is to play with Leiston, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Central.

He could make his debut this weekend when Leiston visit table-topping Peterborough Sports.


