Armin, Humphreys, Bello and Page the latest to sign pro deals

Published: 2:27 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM June 16, 2021

Albie Armin, 17, has signed his professional contract with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

Four more young players have signed professional contracts with Ipswich Town.

The Blues have announced today that homegrown trio Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Bello have all put pen-to-paper after playing their part in a successful season for the Under-18s, including a run to the FA Cup semi-final.

There are two-year deals with the option of a third for versatile defender Armin, 17, and midfielder Humphreys, 17, while striker Bello, 18, signs a one-year deal with an option.

Meanwhile, versatile attacker Callum Page joining on a two-year deal from Needham Market has been formally confirmed. The 19-year-old impressed on a long-term trial with the Blues last season, regularly playing for Kieron Dyer's high-flying Under-23s.

Town announced last week that five other youngsters - keeper Antoni Bort, defender Brooklyn Kabongolo and midfielders Fraser Alexander, Harley Curtis and Alfie Cutbush - had all signed one-year deals, with the club again having the option to extend each one by a further 12 months.

Under-23s duo Bailey Clements and Ben Morris have also had their contracts extended by a year, while it's understood that the Blues have taken up their one-year extension option on keeper Albert White, centre-back Levi Andoh and the versatile Tommy Hughes.

The Blues are still working on a deal for Under-18s midfield star Liam Gibbs. A number of clubs, including Norwich, are understood to be ready to swoop.

Town released U23s players Harry Wright, Adam Przybek, Allan Viral, Zak Brown, Kai Brown and Ben Folami at the end of last season.

Cameron Humphreys has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

Ola Bello has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC



