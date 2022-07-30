The new home for Ipswich Town and League One highlights this season

News

It's time to begin the new season at Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

There is a new home for the EFL highlights programme on Saturday nights.

Colin Murray and Quest are no longer on the agenda for those looking to watch their team’s goals once they are home from the match, with coverage switching to the ITV network.

The main show, covering every goal from every Championship, League One and League Two game over two hours, will be broadcast at 9pm on ITV.

The show, hosted by Jules Breach and Hugh Woozencroft, will be repeated later in the evening on ITV and again on Sunday mornings, with the full programme available on ITV hub for 30 days.

Highlights shows will also be broadcast on weeks where there are full rounds of midweek matches.

ITV will also present extensive coverage of Sky Bet Play-Off Semi-Finals and Finals as well as a highlights programme for each of the Rounds of the Carabao Cup and the two-legged Semi-Finals and Final.

A one-hour programme of highlights from the Papa Johns Trophy Final will be shown on ITV4 on the day of the Final.