Lankester may not be fit to face Town

Former Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester may not be fit to face his old club with Cambridge United this weekend, U's boss Mark Bonner has revealed.

The young attacker joined Cambridge from Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer, but - as was often the case in Suffolk - has struggled with injuries so far.

He's played six games - three in the league - and made his first league start in the U's last match, a 2-2 draw with Crewe.

But Bonner, whose side had a week off last Saturday due to international call-ups, said: "He took a bit of a knock last week in training so we just need to see how he is on Thursday and Friday as to whether he is fit and available to be selected.

“He just needs to get a run - a run of games, a run of training. When you are not in the team, it’s hard to get that run of games, obviously.

“When you’re not in the team in a period where the team is playing all the time, it’s hard to get really good training minutes.

“Timing has been really difficult for him at the moment to get to his peak. We’re also talking about a boy that had been at Ipswich since he was nine years old and sometimes moving club takes time to settle to get used to the surroundings to get used to a completely different culture and people.”

Bonner added: “We think we’ve got a really good player on our hands there, a really talented player, and we’ve just got to get him settled, used to our way, used to be playing senior football more regularly and he needs a bit of a break really in terms of his body holding up for him so he can get a run of games in training that will allow him to get to peak fitness.

“I think when he does, we will have a player who can win us games.

“I’m quite looking forward to seeing that.”