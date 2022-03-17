Jackson out for 'significant' spell, but better news on Morsy

Kayden Jackson could miss the rest of this season with the hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend's 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says striker Kayden Jackson's season may be over, but had a more positive injury update on skipper Sam Morsy.

Both players limped off in last weekend's 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth and it's mixed news on the influential pair going into Saturday's fourth-v-ninth League One clash at Oxford United.

"Unfortunately, Kayden, as we thought after the game, has quite a significant hamstring injury," said the Blues boss, when asked about the resurgent front man, who has scored three goals in his last six appearances.

"He's had his scan and is going to be out for a significant amount of time. It's unlikely that he will play too much football before the end of the season. It will be very tight, certainly, for him to be back for any of the league games that are remaining."

Macauley Bonne replaced Jackson against Pompey, while James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Sone Aluko were also among the subs.

"It's disappointing for Kayden, a big loss for the group as well, but he's been a big credit to himself with the way he's applied himself over the last few months," added McKenna.

"Now we have other people waiting in the wings who are ready and excited to play. We have good options in that position."

On Morsy, who has been forced off with a hamstring problem in the last two matches, McKenna said: "Sam has had a scan and the situation is not very different to how it was going into last weekend.

"There is no significant damage, but obviously he's had a little issue there that needs constant management. He hasn't trained with the group this week, he was back on the grass for the first time today, is hoping to play some part in tomorrow's session and is really keen to be involved in the game as the leader he is.

"But we have to make the right decision for the team and for Sam. We'll see how he goes in training tomorrow and make a decision from there."

With fellow midfielder Lee Evans having missed the last five games with a knee injury, McKenna said: "Lee's back on the grass but not with the team yet. He's back with the fitness and rehab coaches. We're hoping that he'll be able to get involved in some team training next week."

Providing an update on his other longer-term absentee, Kyle Edwards, the Northern Irishman added: "He's still a significant period away. It was a really innocuous (quad) injury that is going to take some significant time to heal. He's working hard behind the scenes with the medical team, is starting to progress his gym work, but he's still a significant way off being on the pitch for real base level work. Unfortunately we won't see him for quite a while yet."