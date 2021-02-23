Breaking
Exiled duo Jackson and Nolan in Town U23s team to face QPR today
- Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix
Exiled first-team squad members Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan are both in a strong Ipswich Town U23 team that faces QPR today.
Both players have been banished to the U23s after falling out with manager Paul Lambert, who made a vague set of accusations about the pair, claiming they have 'let the club down'.
The EADT and Ipswich Star brought you exclusive news that midfielder Nolan and striker Jackson have been made to train with the Under-23s following disagreement behind the scenes.
Neither have featured in a first team squad since the 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland on January 26.
Nolan is understood to have voiced his displeasure at having been taken to Crewe only to be told he was out of the 18. Jackson is believed to be bemused at his punishment having publicly apologised for what Lambert labelled an 'horrendous red card' against Sunderland recently.
The U23s team also includes Tristian Nydam, back after a long injury lay-off, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra.
The first team are at Hull tonight.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
- 2 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
- 3 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
- 4 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
- 5 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
- 6 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 7 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
- 8 Kesgrave shooting: Boy to face May trial after denying fellow teen's attempted murder
- 9 Fuller Flavour: No other owner would accept this level of mediocrity, so why is Marcus?
- 10 No Town fans at games for rest of season under lockdown rules
Report on the U23 game will follow later.