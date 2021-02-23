Exiled duo Jackson and Nolan in Town U23s team to face QPR today

Breaking

Published: 12:20 PM February 23, 2021

Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan have both been made to train with the Under-23s by manager Paul Lambert. Photos: Steve Waller/Pagepix - Credit: Steve Waller/Pagepix

Exiled first-team squad members Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan are both in a strong Ipswich Town U23 team that faces QPR today.

Both players have been banished to the U23s after falling out with manager Paul Lambert, who made a vague set of accusations about the pair, claiming they have 'let the club down'.

The EADT and Ipswich Star brought you exclusive news that midfielder Nolan and striker Jackson have been made to train with the Under-23s following disagreement behind the scenes.

Neither have featured in a first team squad since the 1-0 home defeat to Sunderland on January 26.

Nolan is understood to have voiced his displeasure at having been taken to Crewe only to be told he was out of the 18. Jackson is believed to be bemused at his punishment having publicly apologised for what Lambert labelled an 'horrendous red card' against Sunderland recently.

The U23s team also includes Tristian Nydam, back after a long injury lay-off, Jack Lankester and Armando Dobra.

The first team are at Hull tonight.





Report on the U23 game will follow later.