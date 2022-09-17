'It was almost perfect' - Jackson takes the positives from Wednesday draw

Match reaction

Kayden Jackson was keen to take the positives from Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward, deployed on the left flank at Hillsborough, was at the heart of the Blues’ attacking threat, producing an excellent finish to score the first before pressuring Dominic Iorfa to put through his own net for the second.

Town couldn’t hold on, though, as George Byers and Michael Smith rescued a point for their side, but Jackson was keen to remain positive at a time when Ipswich continue to top the League One table and remain unbeaten.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We’re disappointed because whenever you go 2-0 up at a stadium like this, to not take three points is a disappointment,” he said.

“But we have a big game next week at Plymouth where we’ll look to right our wrongs.

"We want to win every game, whether it’s at Hillsborough or the Wham Stadium (Accrington). We’ve started well and we’re still unbeaten, they’re the positives, and we’ve come to a ground where not many teams will be able to go toe-to-toe.

“I doubt they have gone 2-0 down here too many times in League One, so ultimately we’re disappointed we couldn’t see it out. We’ll take the positives because it was close to being perfect.

“We limited them to just throwing the ball in the box and we weren’t being cut apart while creating some really nice moves. We were unfortunate not to score another one or two in the end but we know what we’re capable of as a squad.

“You look at the players who haven’t travelled and you think ‘jeez, they would get in most teams in this league’.

“We’ll all keep working hard and whoever is picked on the day will go out there and try their best.”

Jackson’s second goal of the season saw him fire superbly past David Stockdale after George Edmundson’s run from inside his own half had opened up the Wednesday defence.

“A few of the lads told me it was a nice finish but I only saw it from one angle,” Jackson said of his goal.

“I don’t think I saw it hit the back of the net because I was wheeling away already, but it was nice to get on the scoresheet. I’m just gutted it didn’t help us get the win.

“I know my strengths. I like running and stretching, doing whatever I can to help the team.

“Games come thick and first and I was slightly disappointed not to be involved on Tuesday (against Bristol Rovers), but then on Wednesday you need to be at it.

“Thankfully I’ve shown the manager what I can offer and I’ll keep working hard to improve. It’s still a long way back but I keep working to try and get back to the levels I was at before my injury.”

Jackson has been something of a Swiss Army Knife for Kieran McKenna this season, operating as a central striker, as a right wing-back and now in the left-sided role he was asked to work from at Hillsborough.

“There’s plenty of notice,” he said, when asked how much time he is given to prepare for his changing-roles in the Ipswich side. “Nothing’s done on a whim with this manager.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his second goal during the second half at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We work one everything meticulously and nothing is left to chance, so every role I play I know exactly what’s needed.

“Most importantly, the manager knows exactly what I can bring to those roles. We have plenty of players who can play multiple positions and, most importantly, we all bring something different to the roles so teams can’t pin us down.

“We’ll always brings something different and I’m just happy to be out there helping the team.”