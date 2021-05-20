Town player-of-the-year Wilson joins League One club

Published: 3:03 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 3:15 PM May 20, 2021

Ipswich Town's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Tuesday March 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town defender James Wilson has signed for Plymouth Argyle.

The 32-year-old Welshman joins the Pilgrims on a two-year deal following his release from Portman Road, which came just three days after he was named the club's player-of-the-year at the end of last season.

Wilson won the award despite making just 18 appearances for Ipswich last season, rewarding his consistent performances, and had interest from clubs throughout League One, including Gillingham and Fleetwood, while League Two side Bristol Rovers were also understood to be keen.

But he's moved to Home Park, becoming Ryan Lowe's first signing of the summer.

Wilson becomes the first of Ipswich's released players to be fixed up this summer, with plenty of interest in the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.