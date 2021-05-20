News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town player-of-the-year Wilson joins League One club

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:03 PM May 20, 2021    Updated: 3:15 PM May 20, 2021
Ipswich Town's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture da

Ipswich Town's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Tuesday March 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town defender James Wilson has signed for Plymouth Argyle.

The 32-year-old Welshman joins the Pilgrims on a two-year deal following his release from Portman Road, which came just three days after he was named the club's player-of-the-year at the end of last season.

Wilson won the award despite making just 18 appearances for Ipswich last season, rewarding his consistent performances, and had interest from clubs throughout League One, including Gillingham and Fleetwood, while League Two side Bristol Rovers were also understood to be keen.

But he's moved to Home Park, becoming Ryan Lowe's first signing of the summer.

Wilson becomes the first of Ipswich's released players to be fixed up this summer, with plenty of interest in the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.

You may also want to watch:

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hull City's Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus