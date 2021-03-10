'We feel like we can score from every set-piece' - Wilson praises Gill's training ground work

Published: 10:00 AM March 10, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM March 10, 2021

James Wilson hailed the training ground work of coach Matt Gill after another set-piece goal secured a point for Ipswich Town.

Wilson scored the equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 with Lincoln last night, heading home as play broke down following a free-kick, with the goal the sixth in succession to come from a set-piece for the Blues.

Those six have come in the last four games, with Town only managing four in the previous 34 matches.

Wilson, who also netted the equaliser at Accrington last week, puts the improvement down to Gill’s work on the training ground both prior to Paul Lambert’s exit and since Paul Cook’s appointment.

Town players celebrate with James Wilson, after he had headed them level. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“The delivery has been brilliant in the last few weeks especially,” Wilson said.

“We’ve worked a lot with Gilly on winning first balls in the box and I think I’ve got a couple, Chambo’s (Luke Chambers) got one (at Gillingham) and Toto’s (Nsiala) nearly got one in the first half of this game. Everyone’s getting closer, which is good.

“Before the gaffer came in, we started doing some different set-piece work and it’s been really good. We feel like we can score from every set-piece and we’ve been getting plenty of chances, too.

“It’s all positive. We’ve tried to score off the first ball, which puts them on the back foot and means we get chances after that if we don’t get it from the first ball.”

After waiting 18 months for his first Ipswich goal, Wilson now has two in his last three. It’s the first time he’s scored more than once in a season for a club and was just his eighth career goal in 274 matches.

Provider Luke Chambers congratulates scorer James Wilson after Towns equaliser. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I don’t think there will be a lot more but hopefully there are a few,” he joked. “Usually it’s just one or maybe two for me.

“It’s hard (to celebrate) because you usually run off to the fans but there’s nobody here. I don’t know where to go so I just get back into my promotions.

“Next time I’ll do a front flip or something.”

The draw moves the Blues up to seventh, within a point of the play-offs, with Wilson admitting he and his side are growing in confidence now we’ve reached the business end of the campaign.

“I think on the balance of play a point is maybe a fair result but I also think we could have edged it, because we played some nice football in the second half,” he said.

“We’re a point off the top six now so every point’s important. There are 14 games left now so hopefully we can carry on from this.

“We’re growing in confidence but we’ve still got a lot to work on. The gaffer’s trying to change a few things which is great, it’s what we needed I think, so it’s going to take time to implement everything exactly how he wants. But I think the second-half of this game was a good start.”