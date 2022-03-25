'An outstanding leader... so good at defending' - praise for Wilson ahead of Town return

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has hailed the impact of defender James Wilson ahead of his return to Portman Road.

The centre-half won the Blues’ player-of-the-year award last season before, just a matter of hours later, being released by manager Paul Cook as he took drastic action to transform the Ipswich squad.

He became the first released Ipswich player to sign elsewhere, joining Argyle soon after his Town exit and going on to be a key figure in the Plymouth back three under both Ryan Lowe and now Schumacher.

James Wilson and the Plymouth defence are in excellent form - Credit: PA

“I think he has been outstanding. We knew when we were bringing him in we were signing a real leader, somebody who is good in the dressing room,” Schumacher told Plymouth Live, ahead of his side’s visit to Suffolk.

“He has been one of our most consistent performers and gives us that little bit of strength and character in that backline, and at this moment in time he's playing really well.

“I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night (2-0 home win over Cheltenham Town). Some of his passing, especially in the first half, was brilliant. He has been a huge part of that defensive line that is doing so well.”

The Argyle defence has helped their side win their last six matches, with clean sheets kept in all of them.

"He's just so good at defending, he's so quick and strong,” skipper Joe Edwards said of Wilson’s role in Plymouth’s success. “It's nice to have someone like that behind me.

"It has helped my game, and it helps that we are friends off the pitch as well. We drive in together every day, and things like that, and that connection helps on the pitch.

"He has been in fantastic form and he will have an extra point to prove I guess away at Ipswich and hopefully he will come out on the better side of it."

Argyle are fourth in the League One table, with seven matches remaining. Schumacher’s side are two points back from third-placed MK Dons and five adrift of the automatic promotion places.

They are 13 clear of Ipswich in ninth.

James Wilson won the Blues' player-of-the-year award last season - Credit: Archant



