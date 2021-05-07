Wilson wins player-of-the-year award

Published: 11:43 AM May 7, 2021

Defender James Wilson has been named Ipswich Town Player-of-the Year.

In a poll run by the Supporters Club, the Welshman came out on top ahead of goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who finished as runner-up.

Wilson, who is out of contract this summer, made only 18 appearances during the course of the campaign but impressed when he was on the field, forming a strong partnership with Toto Nsiala in the centre of defence.

The 32-year-old is likely to be presented with his award over the course of the weekend, becoming the first winner since Luke Chambers took the trophy at the end of the 2018/19 season.

There was no award handed out last season, due to the campaign being cut short by Covid-19.

IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR

2020/21: James Wilson

2019/2020: No winner

2018/2019: Luke Chambers

2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski

2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski

2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski

2014/2015: Daryl Murphy

2013/2014: Christophe Berra

2012/2013: Tommy Smith

2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell

2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard

2009/2010: Gareth McAuley

2008/2009: Richard Wright

2007/2008: Jonathan Walters

2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski

2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis

2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi

2003/2004: Ian Westlake

2002/2003: Matt Holland

2001/2002: Mark Venus

2000/2001: Marcus Stewart

1999/2000: James Scowcroft

1998/1999: Jamie Clapham

1997/1998: Matt Holland

1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco

1995/1996: Simon Milton

1994/1995: Craig Forrest

1993/1994: John Wark

1992/1993: Mick Stockwell

1991/1992: John Wark

1990/1991: David Linighan

1989/1990: John Wark

1988/1989: John Wark

1987/1988: Frank Yallop

1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan

1985/1986: Terry Butcher

1984/1985: Terry Butcher

1983/1984: Trevor Putney

1982/1983: Paul Mariner