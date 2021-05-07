Wilson wins player-of-the-year award
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Defender James Wilson has been named Ipswich Town Player-of-the Year.
In a poll run by the Supporters Club, the Welshman came out on top ahead of goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who finished as runner-up.
Wilson, who is out of contract this summer, made only 18 appearances during the course of the campaign but impressed when he was on the field, forming a strong partnership with Toto Nsiala in the centre of defence.
The 32-year-old is likely to be presented with his award over the course of the weekend, becoming the first winner since Luke Chambers took the trophy at the end of the 2018/19 season.
There was no award handed out last season, due to the campaign being cut short by Covid-19.
IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR
2020/21: James Wilson
2019/2020: No winner
2018/2019: Luke Chambers
2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski
2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski
2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski
2014/2015: Daryl Murphy
2013/2014: Christophe Berra
2012/2013: Tommy Smith
2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell
2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard
2009/2010: Gareth McAuley
2008/2009: Richard Wright
2007/2008: Jonathan Walters
2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski
2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis
2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi
2003/2004: Ian Westlake
2002/2003: Matt Holland
2001/2002: Mark Venus
2000/2001: Marcus Stewart
1999/2000: James Scowcroft
1998/1999: Jamie Clapham
1997/1998: Matt Holland
1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco
1995/1996: Simon Milton
1994/1995: Craig Forrest
1993/1994: John Wark
1992/1993: Mick Stockwell
1991/1992: John Wark
1990/1991: David Linighan
1989/1990: John Wark
1988/1989: John Wark
1987/1988: Frank Yallop
1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan
1985/1986: Terry Butcher
1984/1985: Terry Butcher
1983/1984: Trevor Putney
1982/1983: Paul Mariner