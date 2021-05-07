News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wilson wins player-of-the-year award

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:43 AM May 7, 2021   
James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington

Defender James Wilson has been voted Ipswich Town's player-of-the-year - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Defender James Wilson has been named Ipswich Town Player-of-the Year. 

In a poll run by the Supporters Club, the Welshman came out on top ahead of goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who finished as runner-up. 

Wilson, who is out of contract this summer, made only 18 appearances during the course of the campaign but impressed when he was on the field, forming a strong partnership with Toto Nsiala in the centre of defence. 

The 32-year-old is likely to be presented with his award over the course of the weekend, becoming the first winner since Luke Chambers took the trophy at the end of the 2018/19 season. 

There was no award handed out last season, due to the campaign being cut short by Covid-19. 

IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR 

2020/21: James Wilson 

2019/2020: No winner 

2018/2019: Luke Chambers 

2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2014/2015: Daryl Murphy 

2013/2014: Christophe Berra 

2012/2013: Tommy Smith 

2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell 

2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard 

2009/2010: Gareth McAuley 

2008/2009: Richard Wright 

2007/2008: Jonathan Walters 

2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski 

2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis 

2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi 

2003/2004: Ian Westlake 

2002/2003: Matt Holland 

2001/2002: Mark Venus 

2000/2001: Marcus Stewart 

1999/2000: James Scowcroft 

1998/1999: Jamie Clapham 

1997/1998: Matt Holland 

1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco 

1995/1996: Simon Milton 

1994/1995: Craig Forrest 

1993/1994: John Wark 

1992/1993: Mick Stockwell 

1991/1992: John Wark 

1990/1991: David Linighan 

1989/1990: John Wark 

1988/1989: John Wark 

1987/1988: Frank Yallop 

1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan 

1985/1986: Terry Butcher 

1984/1985: Terry Butcher 

1983/1984: Trevor Putney 

1982/1983: Paul Mariner 

Football
Ipswich News

