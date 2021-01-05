Donacien made available for loan once again as two clubs show interest in defender

Published: 1:00 PM January 5, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien is attracting interest after being made available for loan.

The defender, 27, has yet to feature in League One for the Blues this season but has put in solid displays during his three appearances in cup competitions.

His last outing came against Portsmouth in the FA Cup in November and, with captain Luke Chambers a league ever-present at right-back and Kane Vincent-Young potentially returning in the coming weeks, the defender is understood to have been made available.

We understand League Two side Colchester United have shown early interest while Donacien’s former club, Accrington Stanley, are interested in another loan move for a player they brought in on a temporary basis during the second half of the 2018/19 season.

Ipswich signed Donacien from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

He was also made available for loan last January, with a number of clubs in Leagues One and Two showing interest, but he ultimately remained at Portman Road for the rest of the campaign.

Donacien joined the Blues in the summer of 2018, initially on loan while work permit issues were resolved before a fee of £750,000 was eventually paid the following January. He returned to Accrington on loan just a few days later.

In total the defender has made 33 appearances for the Blues during his two-and-a-half years at the club.

His contract expires this summer.