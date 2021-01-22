'I'm a solid right-back... I'm ready to play' - Donacien completes Fleetwood loan move

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 4:36 PM January 22, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien has completed a loan move to Fleetwood Town.

The 27-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Highbury Stadium and is set to make his debut tomorrow when they take on Wigan Athletic.

A string of clubs, including Plymouth, Wigan, Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Shrewsbury and Colchester, all showed interest in the right-back but the Blues have ultimately decided to loan him to Fleetwood.

Plymouth had made an offer in the region of £50,000 for the defender but the deal was rejected by the Blues, who instead preferred him to depart on a temporary basis.

He's out of contract this summer but the club hold an option to extend his stay at Portman Road for a further 12 months, having signed him for a fee of £750,000 in the summer of 2018.

Donacien has not featured in the league this season, with his only three Ipswich appearances coming in cup competitions.

He will wear the No.22 shirt at Highbury.

Speaking after completing his move, Donacien told Fleetwood's club website: “I was ready to come up here and play. I spoke to the manager and speaking to him made me want to come here, it helped me with my decision so much. I got a really good vibe from Simon [Wiles], the way he wants to play, and where he sees the club going forward and that was it for me.

“Every day is a learning experience, but I have loved it here so far, starting with the talk I had with the manager yesterday, everyone has been really welcoming to me. I know Sam [Finley], I was at Accrington with Sam, so that helps.

“I love playing football, I’ll play wherever the manager will want to play me, I’ve always said this. I’m happy to play anywhere but I am a right-back at the end of the day so that is where I want to be playing.”

When asked what he can bring to the Fleetwood side, Donacien said: "I’m a solid right-back, so defensively, we are going to try and keep a lot more clean sheets and I will do everything I can to try for the team. We want to be more secure, that was in the squad meeting this morning and I want to be up and down, attacking and defending. I want to get better at creating chances from where I am.

“With me coming in, I hope I can do well at this place, play as many games as I can. I feel like I’ve been in that mode for a while now, when I was at Accrington, I just wanted to play games and get myself out there just to show what I could do.

“You need to stay strong because football is as much mental as it is physical, so you just have to keep pushing for yourself really – I’ll go until I am running into the ground.”



