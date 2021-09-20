'We have so much quality... we have to put it together' - Donacien gunning for more after Lincoln win

Published: 10:00 AM September 20, 2021

Janoi Donacien and his Ipswich Town team-mates are striving for more after securing their first win of the season.

The Blues finally got their campaign up and running with a first win in their ninth game of the campaign, as Macauley Bonne’s header and an excellent defensive display combined to secure a 1-0 victory at Lincoln City.

But, rather than basking in the glory of a morale-boosting success, Donacien knows the pre-season promotion favourites need to build real momentum as they bid to force themselves firmly back into the race.

“The lads are buzzing to have won the first game of the season but we want more,” he said.

“We’re happy with today but we want more. We want the whole performance. We want it all.

“We have so much quality here. All we have to do is put it together.”

He continued: “It felt really good to get that win, we’ve had some close ones but we got over the line with some resilient defending.

“As a team we defended so, so well so it felt really good.

"Training is great but it’s about getting it right on the day. We’d not managed that but we have now, which is big for us.

“I think we’re a good football team. With the ball, I think we’re fantastic and we showed that without it we’re really good.

“This league is all about momentum so you take one win at a time and just try to build and build slowly until some good happens."

When it was put to Donacien he had played well on the right side of the Ipswich defence, the 27-year-old simply replied: “Yeah. But it’s one win. I want to take the same performance into the next one.”

Donacien came into the side in place of Kane Vincent-Young, who had endured a tough week in the losses to Bolton and West Ham’s Under 21s.

“There is competition all over the pitch, whether it’s me and Kane, Hayden and (Matt) Penney at left-back and then at centre-back when Toto Nsiala comes back,” he said. “That’s healthy.

“We’ll keep working. He (Vincent-Young) has my back and I have his. We all have each other’s back and we all grind together.

“Hopefully if we stick together we can get somewhere nice.”