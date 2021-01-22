Donacien set to join Town's League One rivals on loan today

Exclusive

Published: 12:03 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM January 22, 2021

Ipswich Town right-back Janoi Donacien is set to complete a loan move to Fleetwood Town later today, we understand.

The defender has been in-demand during the January transfer window with a string of third and fourth-tier clubs making offers, including Wigan and his former side Accrington Stanley. Shrewsbury, Rochdale and Colchester are also understood to have shown interest.

Plymouth had a permanent offer turned down last week, amounting to around £50,000, but the Blues have always preferred a loan deal and have agreed for the 27-year-old to join Fleetwood.

The move, which is subject to paperwork, is likely to be announced later today and he’s a likely starter when his new club take on Wigan Athletic in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Donacien, a £750,000 signing made by Paul Hurst, is into the final six months of an Ipswich contract which includes a club option to extend for a further year. That’s an option the Blues are likely to take up.

But the Blues need to move a senior player (aged 21 or over on January 1, 2020) out of their squad to remain under the League One salary cap, following the signing of Josh Harrop on loan from Preston earlier this week. Donacien always looked likely to be that player.

His Fleetwood debut will be his first league action of the season, with his only three Town appearances restricted to cup football.

Speaking this morning, Town assistant Stuart Taylor said: “There is a necessity due to the requirements of the salary cap. You can only go with a certain amount of players, so somebody does have to go out.

“There are a couple of clubs interested in Janoi. We’ll be professional and not mention any clubs because that would be unfair.

“Janoi is aware of the situation and will come to a decision as to what he wants to do.

“He needs to play games. He needs to go out and kickstart his career, if you want to call it that.

“In his time here he has been really professional. We had him at Villa previously and knew what type of character he is.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple of days. If he were to move on, we wish him well. If he stays then we’re happy. He’s a good player.”

Fleetwood currently sit 12th in the League One table, six points behind Ipswich but having played two games more. Youth team boss Simon Wiles is in temporary charge following the departure of Joey Barton earlier this month.

Donacien’s departure leaves captain Luke Chambers as the only fit right-back in the squad, though Kane Vincent-Young has joined in full training on a couple of occasions this week as he bids to make a return to action after more than 14 months out.

Donacien has made just 33 appearances for Ipswich since being signed by Hurst, with 11 of those coming in Hurst’s 15 matches in charge of the Blues and the remaining 22 spread throughout the 104 Lambert has taken charge of.