Former Ipswich defender Cundy hilariously pranked during 'Steven Gerrard' interview

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM June 19, 2021   
Former Ipswich Town defender Jason Cundy thought he was interviewing Steven Gerrard... he wasn't

Former Ipswich Town defender Jason Cundy thought he was interviewing Steven Gerrard... he wasn't - Credit: talksport/PA

Former Ipswich Town defender Jason Cundy was left red-faced after what he thought was an interview with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.  

Cundy, who represented the Blues 74 times between 1996 and 1999, is one of the army of former Ipswich players now working at talkSPORT, along with Alan Brazil, Matt Holland, Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose. 

And as part of that role, Cundy was preparing for an interview with former England and Liverpool midfielder, and current Rangers boss, Gerrard. 

But, little did he know, fellow presenter Andy Goldstein had instead arranged a chat with top impressionist Darren Farley, with the pair ultimately having an extremely awkward conversation which left Cundy perplexed and frustrated. 

Cundy and ‘Gerrard’ tried to discuss the England’s European Championship campaign, Scottish football and his work in management, but things didn’t go well. 

You can watch the video, here. 

