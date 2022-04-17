News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Podcast

Jason Dozzell: Champions! A dream Blues season 30 years on

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:15 AM April 17, 2022
jason dozzell

Jason Dozzell, remembers a great '91/92 season - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town won the Division Two championship in the 1991/92 season, 30 years ago this month.

Their title joy saw them join the inaugural Premiership the next season.

And Ipswich-born Jason Dozzell was a key member of that squad.

Listen to Jason in conversation with Mike Bacon, as he relives that special time, plus more on his career at Town, the tears when he left and how football has changed since he played.

Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Fuel protesters

Fuel protests hit East Anglian supplies more than other areas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Four planes from RAF Mildenhall were spotted flying over Suffolk this morning 

Suffolk Live News

Did you see the military planes fly over Suffolk this morning?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Aspal Lane in Beck Row where a person attempted to steal a caravan

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 4x4 attempts to steal caravan from driveway at west Suffolk home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Norton from above

Housing News

Plans submitted for nine self-build homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon