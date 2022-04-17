Jason Dozzell: Champions! A dream Blues season 30 years on

Podcast

Ipswich Town won the Division Two championship in the 1991/92 season, 30 years ago this month.

Their title joy saw them join the inaugural Premiership the next season.

And Ipswich-born Jason Dozzell was a key member of that squad.

Listen to Jason in conversation with Mike Bacon, as he relives that special time, plus more on his career at Town, the tears when he left and how football has changed since he played.