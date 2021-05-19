Nomadic former Blue Emmanuel-Thomas on the move again

Published: 9:56 AM May 19, 2021

Nomadic former Ipswich Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is on the move again.

The 30-year-old, who made 75 Ipswich appearances between 2011 and 2013, has joined Scottish top flight side Aberdeen following a season with Livingston.

Having spent more than three years out of British football, with his only football during that time a very brief spell in Thailand, Emmanuel-Thomas scored nine goals in 31 Livingston games, coming on strong late in the season to serve a reminder of the talent which prompted Town to buy him from Arsenal for more than £1million.

“My year at Livingston was a good time,” he said. “I thank them for bringing me into the club and welcoming me to the Scottish league and giving me the chance to showcase my abilities. It turned out well and I am hopeful that they can continue on their journey.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in action for Aberdeen - Credit: PA

“It feels great to be an Aberdeen player. I have heard a lot about Aberdeen over the years and in Scottish football Aberdeen is always one of the clubs that people have spoken about. To be involved with such a big club is a great feeling.

“My main strengths that I bring to the team are creating and finish chances. I have got a good eye for a pass; I know I have good feet and I can beat defenders in numerous areas.

“I hope I can bring that excitement that most fans want to watch. I know I won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but that is just football. I know that I will bring a level of excitement for the fans.”

After leaving Ipswich, Emmanuel-Thomas spent two years at Bristol City, moving to Ashton Gate in a swap deal involving Paul Anderson, before spells with QPR, MK Dons and Gillingham.

Then came a stint in Thailand with PTT Rayong before his move to Scotland.