Former Town coach Jeffers back in football

Former Ipswich Town coach Francis Jeffers is back in football with Oldham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Former Ipswich Town coach Francis Jeffers is back in football with Oldham Athletic.

The 41-year-old has been out-of-work since leaving Portman Road in December, when Paul Cook and his staff were sacked after nine months in Suffolk.

But he’s now been named as Oldham’s first-team coach, where he will work with former Ipswich loanee David Unsworth, who was named manager of the National League side in recent days.

“Franny is someone I’ve worked with very closely before and he is an outstanding coach,” Unsworth said of the former striker, who he had previously worked with at Everton.

“He first came into the Everton academy as a striker coach and developed a real niche for working specifically with forwards and improving their all-round game.

“He then became an U23 coach and had a terrific period at Ipswich, who really wanted to keep him. He will also double-up and take our B-team, which will be key to developing our younger players.

“The step between our academy and the first-team is too big at the moment and I’ve been championing the introduction of a B-team to help bring our players on much more quickly.

“Franny is very passionate, he is a top-class coach and we’re very lucky to have him on board.”

It’s understood the potential for Jeffers to remain at Ipswich following Cook’s departure was discussed but not taken further.

Oldham currently sit 14th in the National League.