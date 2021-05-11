Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role

Published: 3:39 PM May 11, 2021

Francis Jeffers is set for an Ipswich Town coaching role after spending the last two days at the club.

It's understood that the 40-year-old has taken a central role in conversations with players since the season came to an end at the weekend and has been involved in recruitment meetings.

The injury-hit former England Under-21 striker played for Everton, Arsenal and Charlton in the Premier League and had a brief loan spell at Ipswich in 2007.

He's spent the last five years coaching at Everton's academy, moving up to a U23s role, and assisted Duncan Ferguson during is four-game caretaker spell in charge of the Toffees iin December 2019.

Whether he's made assistant manager by Blues boss Paul Cook remains to be seen.

What is clear is that the major summer reshuffle at Playford Road includes backroom staff. First team coach Matt Gill and goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker have already departed, with Cook appointing Gary Roberts, a player he had at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, as an inexperienced first team coach.

Cook's former long-term assistant Leam Richardson has taken on the Wigan job full-time meaning that reunion is not possible in Suffolk.

It's understood that Cook will appoint his former Wigan kit man Ian Craney - another Liverpudlian - to a coaching role over the coming weeks though, with former U23s coach Gerard Nash, who is currently in an opposition analysis role, set to depart.

Kieron Dyer has taken on first team duties under Cook over recent weeks, but looks likely to return to his role as Under-23s manager.

Cook has met with former Swindon assistant boss Noel Hunt (a former player of his at Wigan) in recent weeks, while ex Colchester United boss John McGreal (who played alongside Cook at Tranmere) has been helping out at Playford Road. Whether there are roles for those two also remains to be seen.