Leeds boss Marsch on future of Town target Davis

Mark Heath

Published: 11:23 AM July 10, 2022
Ipswich Town are keen on Leeds United left back Leif Davis - Credit: PA

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says it's 'too early' to discuss the future of Ipswich Town target Leif Davis.

We revealed earlier this week that the Blues are keen on the attacking left-back, who spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old, who can also play centre-back, is heading into the final year of his contract at Elland Road. 

Ipswich Town have enquired about Leeds United left-back Leif Davis. - Credit: PA

But he's the only out-and-out left-back named in Leeds' squad for their pre-season tour of Australia, with Junior Firpo missing out with an injury.

Asked about Davis, Marsch told Leeds Live: "I really like Leif.

“I like his attitude, I like his work ethic. He continues to impress, so it’s a little bit too early to say, but I’d just say it’s been very positive with him.”

The left side is an area Town need to strengthen this summer, with Greg Leigh already signed as one of the Blues' four new faces in the window so far.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

