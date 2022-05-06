News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Retro

Happy birthday Jim! Pictures, videos and memories of Blues icon Magilton

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:00 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 1:07 PM May 6, 2022
After impressing through his loan spell, Magilton joined Ipswich on permanent deal in March 1999

Joining Town full-time after a loan spell in March 1999, Jim Magilton. - Credit: Archant

It's Ipswich Town icon Jim Magilton's birthday today. He's 53. So to celebrate we thought we'd bring you a selection of pictures, videos and memories from his time with Town.

Jim was hugely popular both as a player and then manager of Ipswich Town. The midfielder signed for Town in March 1999 after a loan spell and went on to make almost 300 appearances.

Jim Magilton celebrates his goal

What a night! Jim Magilton celebrates a hat-trick against Bolton in the First Division play-off semi-final at Portman Road, as Town make it to Wembley in 2000 - Credit: Archant

He was a huge part of George Burley's successful 2000 Wembley-winning play-off squad and will always be remembered for his stunning hat-trick against Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals that season at Portman Road. What a night!

When Joe Royle left the Blues, Magilton took over as Town boss in June 2006 but the Blues missed out on the Championship play-offs in 2008. In April 2009, Magilton was sacked, despite the team having just beaten Norwich 3-2 at Portman Road.

(L-R) Ipswich Town players Mark Venus, Tony Mowbray and Jim Magilton celebrate after their fourth go

(L-R) Ipswich Town players Mark Venus, Tony Mowbray and Jim Magilton celebrate after their fourth goal scored against Barnsley, during their Division 1 playoff final match at Wembley, as Ipswich beat Barnsley 4-2 in May 2000. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Roy Keane took over for the final two games of that season, as Town finished ninth in the Championship.

Always popular, bubbly and a fantastic footballer and character, Jim Magilton is always remembered fondly in these parts... Happy birthday Jim.

jim magilton gives his shirt away to a young fan at plymouth ES 1 05 06 ES 4 05 06 ES 7 06 06

Jim Magilton gives his shirt away to a young fan at Plymouth in 2006. - Credit: Page Pix

Nationwide League Division 1 04-05-2003 Derby County v Ipswich Town Ipswich Towns Jim Magilton sco

Jim Magilton scores a superb free kick at Derby in 2003. - Credit: Jason Cairnduff

Ipswich Town's captain Jim Magilton (number 7) scvores against Dagenhamand Redbridge, during their A

Ipswich captain Jim Magilton (number 7) scores against Dagenham and Redbridge, during their AXA FA Cup Third Round match at Dagenham's Victoria Road ground in 2002. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town v Norwich City.JIM MAGILTON FOOTBALL

Out of the way! Magilton in action against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UN

Dejected Ipswich Town players after Aston Villa's first goal right (L-R Alan Armstrong, Mark Venus, Jim Magilton and Matt Holland , in their FA Premiership match at Villa Park in 2001 which Town lost 1-2 - Credit: PA

Northern Ireland's Jim Magilton (centre) fights for the ball with the Czech Republic's Radek Bejbl

Northern Ireland's Jim Magilton (centre) fights for the ball with the Czech Republic's Radek Bejbl during the World Cup Group Three qualifier game at Windsor Park, Belfast. Magilton won 52 Northern Ireland caps. - Credit: PA

New striker Jon Walters with manager Jim Magilton and chairman David Sheepshanks after signing for I

New striker Jon Walters with manager Jim Magilton and chairman David Sheepshanks after signing for Ipswich Town in 2007 - Credit: Owen Hines

Kick off in the Kitchen with ITFC and The Prince's Trust.Jim Magilton and Joe Royle with Chef Nick

Kick off in the Kitchen with ITFC and The Prince's Trust. Jim Magilton and Joe Royle with Chef Nick Barrett and presenter Stewart White in 2005. - Credit: Archant

EADT Star 2 8 7ITFC V Ipswich and East Suffolk in a charity Cricket match in aid of EACHJim Ma

Ipswich Town versus Ipswich and East Suffolk in a charity Cricket match in aid of EACH. Jim Magilton is bowling while umpire Martin White looks on. - Credit: Archant

Richard Naylor testimonial matchJim Magilton playing for the Wembley 2000 teamPic by Ashley

2006: At the Richard Naylor testimonial match and Jim Magilton is playing for the Wembley 2000 team - Credit: Archant


Football
Suffolk

