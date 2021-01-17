'A very good team that we made look quite ordinary' - Burton boss on Town defeat

Video

Published: 3:36 PM January 17, 2021

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his rock bottom side made Ipswich Town ‘look quite ordinary’ despite losing 1-0 to the Blues yesterday.

Hasselbaink. who’s back in charge of the side he first led to League One in 2015, now faces a battle to keep the Brewers in the third tier.



And, despite the defeat to Town, he said: “The performance on its own was very good – better than Gillingham overall, only the result was different.





“We didn’t give them anything at all, only one chance in the whole game.



“In the second half we should have scored. We were the better team, in the first half as well and there was a very good block by Chambers on a shot from Vernam, or we might have been 1-0 at half-time.





“We played against a very good team that we made look quite ordinary.



“We need a bit more quality in the final third, more shots and a better end product. That’s what we have to work on a little bit more.”