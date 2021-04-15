Goalkeeping coach Walker leaves Town as Cook bids to 'freshen things up'

Published: 10:15 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM April 15, 2021

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has left the club.

Walker, formerly of Walsall and West Ham during his playing days, arrived at Portman Road under Paul Lambert in November 2018, having previously worked at Sunderland and Lincoln City.

He remained at the club following Lambert’s departure, taking on a more prominent role during the final weeks of the Scot’s time in charge and prior to Paul Cook’s arrival but, following discussions with the new Town boss this morning it was decided the two parties would go their separate ways.

Cook is now looking to recruit a new goalkeeping coach, with academy coach Carl Pentney stepping up to work with Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the interim period.

Carl Pentney will now be coaching Town's goalkeepers - Credit: Ross Halls

“I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the Club,” Cook said.



“I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board.



“Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future.



“Carl will work with the ‘keepers for now and we will immediately begin the process of looking for the right person to come in and join the staff.”