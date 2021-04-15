News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Goalkeeping coach Walker leaves Town as Cook bids to 'freshen things up'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:15 AM April 15, 2021    Updated: 10:40 AM April 15, 2021
Ipswich"s Jimmy Walker at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night

Jimmy Walker has left Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has left the club. 

Walker, formerly of Walsall and West Ham during his playing days, arrived at Portman Road under Paul Lambert in November 2018, having previously worked at Sunderland and Lincoln City. 

He remained at the club following Lambert’s departure, taking on a more prominent role during the final weeks of the Scot’s time in charge and prior to Paul Cook’s arrival but, following discussions with the new Town boss this morning it was decided the two parties would go their separate ways. 

Cook is now looking to recruit a new goalkeeping coach, with academy coach Carl Pentney stepping up to work with Tomas Holy and David Cornell in the interim period. 

Carl Pentney will now be coaching Town's goalkeepers

Carl Pentney will now be coaching Town's goalkeepers - Credit: Ross Halls

“I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the Club,” Cook said. 
 
“I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board. 
 
“Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future. 
 
“Carl will work with the ‘keepers for now and we will immediately begin the process of looking for the right person to come in and join the staff.”   

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The scene of one of the crashes on the A14 at Woolpit this morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus