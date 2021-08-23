Pigott off the mark for Town after Dubious Goals Panel review
Joe Pigott is off the mark in an Ipswich Town shirt after being awarded the Blues recent goal at Burton.
The striker was on the scene as Lee Evans’ teasing free-kick forced Town’s equaliser at the Pirelli Stadium, though the goal was initially awarded to Brewers defender Tom O’Connor as he and Pigott both threw their heads at the delivery into the box.
However, following a review by the EFL’s Dubious Goals Panel, Pigott has been credited with the strike.
That means the former AFC Wimbledon man now has one goal in his three Ipswich appearances to date, having dropped to the bench and being an unused substitute for the 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.
"It was my goal, the defender flicked it onto me," the striker told the club website.
"My celebration might of been muted as I wanted to get the ball so we could keep the momentum."
Macauley Bonne, who scored a brace on Saturday, leads Town’s scoring charts on three.
