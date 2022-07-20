'He's a good player' - Cowley praises Town loanee Pigott after brace

News

Ipswich Town loanee Joe Pigott bagged a brace as Portsmouth ran out 5-2 winners at Leyton Orient in a friendly clash last night.

The striker, on loan at Pompey for the season, netted in the 18th and 74th minutes, in what was an impressive showing for his new side.

His first goal saw him fire home a cross with a first time finish inside the six yard box, before he headed his second. Pigott was substituted two minutes later.

After the match, Pompey boss Danny Cowley praised his new signing, who only scored three in 29 competitive games for Town last season.

🎥 Danny Cowley talks following #Pompey's 5-2 victory over Leyton Orient — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 19, 2022

He said: "He's a good player isn't he? He's got really good link and combination skills.

"If you play into him he's so soft with his first touch, and he just has this lovely way that he kind of caresses the ball - and he's a really good finisher."

While Pigott headed to Pompey last week, exciting attacker Marcus Harness came the other way, signing a three-year deal at Portman Road.