'We'll have to be on our mettle' - Barton on 'tricky' Town test

Match Coverage

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is confident his side will put on a good performance at table-toppers Ipswich Town tonight (7.45pm).

Football returns to action after a weekend off following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with an emotional night in store at Portman Road.

Players will be wearing black armbands, while there will be a minute's silence before the game, and a rendition of the national anthem.

There's also the added emotion of this being the first game since Town and Rovers legend Marcus Stewart revealed he'd been diagnosed with MND.

“Every away game at this level is a test for us and we wouldn’t expect anything other than a tricky game at Portman Road," Barton said.

“However, we’ve had a good week’s training plus an extra break on Saturday and I am confident we will put up a good account of ourselves on Tuesday.

“With no game at the weekend, we took the opportunity to have an extra training session and hopefully that will pay off.

“There were positives from our last game against Morecambe (2-2 draw) and things to work on.

"Players that have been out are nearing a return, as well as those who have just joined but are still gearing up to speed in terms of match fitness, and it’s nice to have a headache in terms of team selection.

"It’ll be another packed house at Ipswich and a partisan crowd and we’ll have to be on our mettle. There will be plenty of Gasheads there in full voice and we want to replay their faith with a performance to make them proud.”