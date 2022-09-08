Watch: Town's August goal of the month revealed

Video

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules' swashbuckling solo strike at Shrewsbury has been named Ipswich Town's goal of the month for August - watch it back here...

The on-loan forward's effort, which saw him carry the ball 40 yards after winning it in midfield, then sit down a defender with a fake shot and stroke the ball home, was the first goal in Town's 3-0 win.

It picked up 33.02% of Town fans' vote, narrowly edging out Sam Morsy's effort at Forest Green (32.38%) and Conor Chaplin's free-kick against Barnsley (31.46%).

Marcus Harness' strike against former side Burton finished in fourth place.







