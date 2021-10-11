McGreal among favourites for job at League Two club

Published: 12:00 PM October 11, 2021

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is among the bookies' favourites for the vacant managerial position at Carlisle United.

The Cumbrian club parted company with head coach Chris Beech yesterday after a 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers left them 22nd in the League Two table.

McGreal spent four years as manager of Colchester United (2016-20) and then had a very brief spell in charge of Swindon Town in the summer just gone, leaving because ownership issues prevented him signing new players.

The 49-year-old is good friends with Town boss Paul Cook and has been a regular presence at Portman Road and Playford Road over recent months.

Former Carlisle defender Danny Grainger and current caretaker boss Gavin Skelton are also said to be among the forerunners for the job at Brunton Park, with Paul Tisdale, Peter Murphy, Shaun Derry, Sol Campbell and Sam Ricketts also listed by the bookmakers.

