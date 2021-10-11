News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McGreal among favourites for job at League Two club

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:00 PM October 11, 2021   
Former Colchester United boss John McGreal is looking to return to management

Former Ipswich Town defender and Colchester United manager John McGreal is one of the favourites for the Carlisle United job. - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is among the bookies' favourites for the vacant managerial position at Carlisle United.

The Cumbrian club parted company with head coach Chris Beech yesterday after a 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers left them 22nd in the League Two table.

McGreal spent four years as manager of Colchester United (2016-20) and then had a very brief spell in charge of Swindon Town in the summer just gone, leaving because ownership issues prevented him signing new players.

The 49-year-old is good friends with Town boss Paul Cook and has been a regular presence at Portman Road and Playford Road over recent months.

Former Carlisle defender Danny Grainger and current caretaker boss Gavin Skelton are also said to be among the forerunners for the job at Brunton Park, with Paul Tisdale, Peter Murphy, Shaun Derry, Sol Campbell and Sam Ricketts also listed by the bookmakers.

John McGreal, John Keeley and Francis Jeffers watch on during Town Under 23s' game with Wigan

Former Colchester United boss John McGreal (left) watches Ipswich Town's U23s in action at Portman Road alongside goalkeeper coach John Keeley and first team coach Francis Jeffers. - Credit: Ross Halls


Ipswich News

