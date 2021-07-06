Former Blue McGreal favourite for League Two job after brief Swindon stint

Published: 4:19 PM July 6, 2021

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is favourite for the vacancy at League Two side Rochdale.

McGreal, who played for the Blues between 1999 and 2004, is out of work following a brief stint at Swindon Town.

The 49-year-old's time at the County Ground ended after just a few weeks, without taking charge of a single game, as he resigned during a messy ownership battle which has resulted in the Robins being unable to sign players so far this summer.

But he’s now the bookies’ favourite for the vacancy at Spotland, after Brian Barry-Murphy's departure following his side’s relegation from League One at the end of last season.

Barry-Murphy is reported to be close to becoming Manchester City’s Under 23 manager.

Others linked with the Rochdale vacancy include former Oldham boss Pete Wild, former Dale boss Keith Hill, Shrewsbury assistant Aaron Wilbraham and current Rochdale coach Lee Riley.

McGreal, who lives in Ipswich, spent time on the training ground with Paul Cook towards the end of last season, having left Colchester United last summer.