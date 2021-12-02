Ten pictures of John McGreal over the years as he returns to Town

Gallery

John McGreal celebrates a goal against Spurs in 2002. He's back at Ipswich Town as a coach - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town favourite John McGreal has returned to the club in a coaching role - here's a look at some of the best pictures of him in action for the Blues over the years...

The former centre-half, part of the Ipswich side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000 and then went on to finish fifth in the top flight and qualify for Europe, has joined the club again to work with the Blues’ Under 23s and development squads.

John McGreal celebrates a win over Sheffield United in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The club say he will work alongside Under 23s boss Kieron Dyer, with a particular focus on ‘working with individual players alongside their development plans’.

Here's a look back at some of McGreal's best moments in a Town shirt...

John McGreal outjumps Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer at Old Trafford in 2001 - Credit: PA

John McGreal celebrates a rare goal for Ipswich Town. The centre-half upset his mates by scoring at Everton in a 3-0 away win in September, 2000. Picture: ANDY PARSONS - Credit: PA

Leeds United's Alan Smith, left, iin action against Ipswich Town's John McGreal during their FA Premiership match at Elland Road, Leeds in 2000. - Credit: PA

John McGreal leaps to head home against Spurs in 2002 - Credit: PA

Town players celebrate with McGreal after he'd scored against Spurs in 2002 - Credit: PA

McGreal chases down a loose ball against Derby County in 2003 - Credit: Archant

McGreal, left, and Chris Makin shut down Newcastle's Nobby Solano - Credit: PA

McGreal tangles with Danny Haynes during Richard Naylor's testimonial in 2006 - Credit: Archant



