Ex-Town star McGreal takes over at League Two club

Published: 4:21 PM May 26, 2021

Former Ipswich Town star and Colchester United boss John McGreal has taken over at Swindon Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town star and Colchester United boss John McGreal has taken over at newly-relegated Swindon Town - where he'll work with ex-Blues manager Paul Jewell.

McGreal, who left Colchester United last summer after four years in the hotseat, had been thought to be a potential option as a number two for Town boss Paul Cook, having been at a number of Ipswich training sessions.

But he's now signed a two-year deal to lead Swindon as they try to battle back from relegation.

The Robins, who finished second bottom of League One last season, have been without a boss since April, when John Sheridan resigned after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

John McGreal, pictured scoring against Tottenham Hotspur made more than 150 appearances during his time as an Ipswich Town player - Credit: PA

McGreal, who was part of the Town team who clinched promotion at Wembley in 2000 and finished fifth in the Premier League the following season, said: “I’m absolutely delighted!

"With the relegation this season, it’s a club I look upon in League Two as a League One club and that’s our aim this season to try and get the club back to where it should be.

“It’s Swindon Town! That alone makes you want to apply for the job. I’m sure there were numerous applicants and I’m happy to get my hands on it. There’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of players we need to bring in and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Jewell, who's now director of football at the County Ground, added: “We’re really pleased with the appointment. There were a lot of good candidates who applied for the job.

“We wanted someone who was hungry and here to prove a point. The club needs some positivity at the moment and I’m sure John will bring that.

“John has the experience at this level, he’s young and he’s got good ideas and hopefully he can be an appointment that has a positive effect on us.”

John McGreal will work with Paul Jewell at Swindon Town - Credit: Archant

Cook has added a number of new faces to his coaching staff at Portman Road since arriving, including former Town striker Francis Jeffers, but has yet to appoint an assistant boss,

His long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, took the top job at Wigan Athletic earlier this year.