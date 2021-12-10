'He's got all attributes' - McGreal's praise for top coach Dyer

John McGreal has been impressed with Kieron Dyer during the duo’s first few days working together.

Dyer, a highly regarded coach, is assisting McGreal with the Ipswich first-team, following the latter’s appointment as interim boss.

Once a new manager is appointed, McGreal is set to return to a role coaching with the Under 23 side managed by Dyer, with the duo charged with bringing through the next generation of Ipswich Town players.

And their working relationship has started well.

Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer - Credit: Ross Halls

“Yeah, very good,” McGreal said. “Even when I came in last week and was watching how he works with the Under 23s. The Under 23s have been doing particularly well and everyone knows with the development that we want to get the players through from the Under 23s around the first-team squad.

“We've had past history, Kieron is one of the shining lights of that, maybe the big shining light of the young lads coming up and through.

“He's really passionate about the development of the kids, along with myself. He's very good on the ground and he's heavily involved in the training sessions.

“He's a good coach, brings good details into it. So, I'm sure he'll one day want to be a manager himself and he's got all the attributes to do that.”

McGreal is also assisted by Rene Gilmartin, brought in from outside to work with the Ipswich first-team in the interim period.

Gilmartin played under McGreal at Colchester before briefly assisting him during his short spell as Swindon boss.

“His attention to detail is outstanding and he’s someone who’s coaching with the Ireland Under 21s,” McGreal said of Gilmartin.

“He wants to improve himself and he’ll give the boys great detail in their sessions, as well as with attacking and defending set-pieces.”

The pair travelled to Wigan on Wednesday evening, to watch tomorrow’s opponents in action as they beat Shrewsbury Town.

“We used the car as a bit of an office as such and got back about 2.30am last night and were in early this morning to see what Wigan are about,” he said.

“It's just the nature of the job at the minute. Every percentage that we can try and get to get us towards Ipswich winning a game of football, we'll try and do it.”