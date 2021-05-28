News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

McGreal 'picked Cook's brain' at Town training ground before taking Swindon job

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2021   
John McGreal is the new manager of Swindon Town

John McGreal is the new manager of Swindon Town - Credit: STFC

John McGreal has been ‘picking Paul Cook’s brain’ over the last two months before taking over as Swindon Town manager. 

The former Town defender has been out of work since leaving Colchester last summer but has this week been named as the new Robins boss following their relegation back to League Two. 

He has spent time at Town’s Playford Road training ground in recent weeks at the invitation of his former Tranmere team-mate, Cook, as he prepared for his return to management. 

There had been suggestions McGreal could have been in the frame to become Cook’s No.2, and option which is understood to have been discussed, but with the 48-year-old always favouring taking on a top job in his own right. 

"I know Paul Cook particularly well and I've been going in there once or twice a week and just picking his brain,” McGreal said. 

"Over the last six weeks, I've been going in on my own as such, right over the far corner at Ipswich, watching how they train and seeing them putting that training into their games on a Saturday and seeing how Paul works. 

"He's had three or four promotions, possibly more - I wanted to use his experience and his knowledge for my next job.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
  2. 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  3. 3 Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker
  1. 4 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
  2. 5 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 6 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  4. 7 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
  5. 8 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  6. 9 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
  7. 10 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14

McGreal has been charged with taking the Wiltshire club back to the third tier following last season’s relegation and can’t wait to get started. 

"It's a huge club with a lot of history behind it and I'm absolutely thrilled to get the opportunity to try and get the club back into League One,” he said. 

"Most importantly, it's creating an atmosphere and environment which connects you with the fans and the players is important, particularly after coming out of the pandemic year. 

"Pre-season will be huge in getting that connection again and making the first couple of signings with intent to show the supporters we mean business this year." 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diving teams searched the river after the discovery Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Munro outside her new seafood restaurant The Fish Dish - Munro's in Sudbury

Food and Drink

New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Gwion Edwards walks round the pitch after being substituted.

Football

Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus