McGreal 'picked Cook's brain' at Town training ground before taking Swindon job

Published: 10:00 AM May 28, 2021

John McGreal has been ‘picking Paul Cook’s brain’ over the last two months before taking over as Swindon Town manager.

The former Town defender has been out of work since leaving Colchester last summer but has this week been named as the new Robins boss following their relegation back to League Two.

He has spent time at Town’s Playford Road training ground in recent weeks at the invitation of his former Tranmere team-mate, Cook, as he prepared for his return to management.

There had been suggestions McGreal could have been in the frame to become Cook’s No.2, and option which is understood to have been discussed, but with the 48-year-old always favouring taking on a top job in his own right.

"I know Paul Cook particularly well and I've been going in there once or twice a week and just picking his brain,” McGreal said.

"Over the last six weeks, I've been going in on my own as such, right over the far corner at Ipswich, watching how they train and seeing them putting that training into their games on a Saturday and seeing how Paul works.

"He's had three or four promotions, possibly more - I wanted to use his experience and his knowledge for my next job.”

McGreal has been charged with taking the Wiltshire club back to the third tier following last season’s relegation and can’t wait to get started.

"It's a huge club with a lot of history behind it and I'm absolutely thrilled to get the opportunity to try and get the club back into League One,” he said.

"Most importantly, it's creating an atmosphere and environment which connects you with the fans and the players is important, particularly after coming out of the pandemic year.

"Pre-season will be huge in getting that connection again and making the first couple of signings with intent to show the supporters we mean business this year."