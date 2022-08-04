Happy birthday John Wark: Our best photos and memories of a Town legend

Video

John Wark celebrates his 65th birthday today and with that Town fans who enjoyed one, two or even all three of his spells with the club, can today look back on his time with the Blues with nothing but fondness... and why not?

John Wark played 679 times for Ipswich Town, only Mick Mills has played more games.

On top of that, Wark netted 179 times, only Ray Crawford has scored more for Town.

John Wark speaks to Town fans after the game - Credit: Archant

I was lucky enough to enjoy all of Wark's spells with the Blues, that began in March 1975 when he made his debut against Leeds United. It was a quiet start with just five appearances that season - and only four the next.

However, the 1976/77 season saw Wark burst onto the big stage at Portman Road, as Bobby Robson showed his faith in the youngster. Thirty eight games and 10 goals that campaign, Glasgow-born Wark had arrived.

John Wark and Frans Thijssen pictured during the Blues 1-0 defeat to Man City at Villa Park in the semi-final of the FA Cup in April 1981 - Credit: Archant

He won the FA Cup with Town in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. He was part of John Lyall's side that won the Second Division title 10 years later in his third spell with the club in 1991/92.

Individually, Wark was PFA Player of the Year in 80/81, European Young Player of the Year the same year and he was Ipswich Town Player of the Year on no less than four occasions... 88/89, 89/90, 91/92 and 93/94.

Wark also played for Liverpool, where he won the Division One championship twice and he played in the World Cup finals with Scotland in Spain in 1982.

He was inducted into the Ipswich Town Hall of fame in 2007.

As I said earlier, I was lucky enough to watch Wark throughout his whole career at Portman Road. He was a complete midfield goal-scoring genius.

In Town's UEFA Cup-winning season, he netted 36 goals in all competitions and played 64 games. That UEFA Cup run and John Wark went hand in hand... 'Walking in a Warky Wonderland'... we used to sing.

John Wark in action for Ipswich against Millwall in May 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

But it didn't stop there. For the next two seasons after that, he scored 23 times both seasons, and in all three spells at Portman Road he hit double figures for goals in eight different campaigns.

And he scored so many crucial goals.

One of my favourites was against West Brom in the 1978 FA Cup semi-final at Highbury. Town were 2-1 up and it looked for all the world Bobby Robson's team were going to Wembley. But you could never tell and Town so needed a killer third.

John Wark, arms aloft, and Mick Lambert on the Wembley lap of honour in 1978.

And up popped Wark in the final minute to head home Clive Woods' corner. 3-1... Wembley bound.

And of course the UEFA Cup final, Wark scored in both legs against AZ 67 Alkmaar. He just had this knack of arriving late into the box time after time to head or shoot home. He could also take penalties.

One personal memory I have of John, which he will never remember, but I always will, was the time I played in a charity football match which, as a young sports reporter, I had been invited to take part in.

We're all going to Wembley! George Burley, Roger Osborne, John Wark and Mick Lambert enjoying their bath after Town's FA Cup semi-final victory over WBA at Highbury. - Credit: Archant

George Burley and Dale Roberts were in our team, as was Warky. I think it was mid-1980s

I remember former Stowmarket Town boss Trevor Wardlaw was our manager for the game.

I sat in the dressing room as Trevor announced the team. The defence, including George and Dale picked itself, while the midfield was then named.

John Wark celebrates his goal in the Blues 1-0 win at Leicester City on the opening day of the 1980/81 season - Credit: Archant

I still hadn't been called, but wasn't worried as I was happy just to be part of it. Perhaps come on as a sub with 10 minutes to go. That would do me.

Then Trevor said: 'Up front, Warky and Mickey Bacon'... I almost collapsed on the spot! What an unbelievable experience. And we kicked off together, Warky telling me to pass to him off the spot to get things moving.

The things you remember..... I think Warky netted a hat-trick t'boot!

Frans Thijssen, second right, pictured with Kevin Beattie, David Sheepshanks and John Wark in 2008. Photo: ARCHANT

So happy Birthday John.

A Town legend and an Ipswich Town goal-scoring machine.

We have never seen since and I confidently predict we will never see again, a goal-scoring midfielder like John Wark at Portman Road in a blue shirt.

Great memories and, from all Town fans, thank you.

John Wark, right, scores for Town in their 6-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

John Wark and Terry Butcher celebrate the UEFA Cup semi-final win over Cologne in 1981 - Credit: Archant

John Wark and the UEFA Cup glory is featured - Credit: Ross Halls

John Wark and Paul Mariner kiss the UEFA Cup. What a season, what a pre-season! - Credit: Archant

Kevin Beattie, Sir Bobby Robson and John Wark at a function. Three Town greats. - Credit: Archant

John Wark and his autobiography, 'Wark On'. - Credit: Archant

Warky, the film star. On the set of 'Escape to Victory', with Ossie Ardiles alongside him. - Credit: Archant



