Charlton boss Jackson on Bonne's 'point to prove', Charlton interest in Pigott and Cook's sacking

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson believes Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne will return to Charlton with a point to prove this evening.

Town’s leading marksman is a likely starter as the Blues take on a Charlton side who sold him to parent club QPR for £2million in 2020, having scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for the Addicks.

Charlton’s caretaker boss, who was on the staff at The Valley during Bonne’s season at the club, told the South London Press: “He has done well. He scores goals. We know that about him and we’re aware of his threats. He’s quick and has got good movement. He is one of the leading scorers in the league.

“Coming back to an old club, you’d probably think he has got a little point to prove. We’ll have to be on the lookout for him. If Pearcey [Jason Pearce] does play he’ll know all about him. It’s got the potential to be a good match-up.

“It will be good to see him. Macca is a nice lad who did well for us.”

Bonne finished Town’s FA Cup draw on Saturday up front alongside Joe Pigott, who himself is a former Charlton striker, having come through the youth system at The Valley.

Jackson revealed his side, then managed by Nigel Adkins, showed interest in the free agent during the summer, before he ultimately moved to Portman Road.

He said: “There was a bit of interest in Pigs but I don’t think it ever got close because Ipswich are blowing people out of the water in terms of what they can pay,” said Jackson.

“Pigs is a good player. I played with him before he left Charlton. He has forged a career, improved and become a really good striker at the level who has scored a lot of goals.”

On the exit of Paul Cook, which Jackson admitted had complicated his side’s preparation for this game, Jackson said: “I was surprised. I know they would expect to be higher in the league but they aren’t bottom of the league.

“Cooky is a good manager and coach. I’d have expected him to be given a little more time and he probably would’ve got a tune out of them because they have got good players. I’d have expected him to eventually get the going and start kicking on towards the top end of the league.

“They have got one of the bigger budgets in the league and I guess that is one of the reasons behind his departure. But it’s still disappointing to see. You want to see managers given a chance to turn it around.”

