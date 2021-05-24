News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff

Mark Heath

Published: 2:27 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 2:29 PM May 24, 2021
Stevenage's Jon Ashton (left) and Coventry City's Callum Wilson (right) battle for the ball

Jon Ashton, left, is Ipswich Town's new first team fitness coach - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have added two more new faces to the backroom staff at Portman Road, with former Premier League defender Jon Ashton and Andy Costin joining the club.

Ashton, who will serve as first team fitness coach, played in the Premier League for Leicester after progressing through their academy, before going on make around 400 appearances for a number of clubs, including Oxford, Crawley and Stevenage, where he skippered the team.

The 38-year-old, no relation to Town's new CEO Mark Ashton, helped Boro to back to back promotions as they climbed from the Conference to League One for the start of the 2010/11 campaign, playing more than 230 times for the club in total.

He's been working as a fitness coach at Stevenage since 2018.

Jon Ashton, Stevenage

New Ipswich Town first-team fitness coach Jon Ashton played in the Premier League for Leicester City - Credit: PA

Ashton will be joined at Portman Road by Costin, who is the club’s new head of sports science.

After also spending time at Stevenage, the Australian joined Bristol City in March 2020 at the invitation of Andy Rolls, then head of performance at Ashton Gate and now operating in the same role at Town.

“Both Jon and Andy are great additions to the support staff we are establishing,” Rolls told the Town website.

Meanwhile, Dave Bowman has left his position at Portman Road.

Having joined the club when Mick McCarthy became Town boss in November 2012, he played a leading role in the scouting and recruitment of players and continued to work for Blues until the end of last season.

