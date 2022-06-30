News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Town star Nolan signs for League Two side

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 5:12 PM June 30, 2022
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has signed for Tranmere Rovers

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has signed for Tranmere Rovers - Credit: Tranmere Rovers

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has signed for League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The 30-year-old left Portman Road in January after his contract was terminated by mutual consent - with six months left to run - on transfer deadline day.

He signed for Bristol Rovers the next day, but only played once for Joey Barton's men as they were promoted to League One.

Now he's returned home to Merseyside, signing a deal with Rovers until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: "I’m happy to get the deal over the line, it’s been a long off season for me and I’ve worked to get to this position fitness wise so I’m happy to get it sorted.

“I’ve been in training for a week or two to see how it was and I was happy to be here as soon as I came. It’s a massive club and the facilities here are top notch and I couldn’t ask for any more really.”

Jon Nolan celebrates his goal in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller w

Jon Nolan left Town in January - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Boss Micky Mellon added: "We have had Jon with us in training now for the past week and we have been able to see the talent he has and can bring to the group already.

“When someone becomes available who we think can help us along and keep the consistency and tempo, then we will do that and that’s exactly what we have done with Jon.

“I’m looking forward to having him part of the group and I’m glad we have been able to sign him up so now he can concentrate on his football and how he can help the team for the coming season.”

Nolan, a £1.25million signing from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, made 70 appearances during his time at Ipswich, scoring ten goals. 

