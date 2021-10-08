'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back

Published: 9:59 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM October 8, 2021

Jon Nolan's last appearance for Ipswich Town was back in January.

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has suffered another injury set-back, manager Paul Cook has revealed.

Nolan's last competitive appearance for the Blues was in a 1-0 home loss to Sunderland back on January 26.

The 29-year-old was subsequently exiled to the Under-23s by former boss Paul Lambert, having expressed his frustrations at being made the '19th man' at Crewe, and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in training just as new boss Paul Cook was appointed.

A previous calf problem, which dogged him at the back end of 2019 and into 2020, then flared up at the start of pre-season.

Jon Nolan has been sidelined with groin, calf and knee injuries during his time at Ipswich Town.

With the former Shrewsbury man having not been part of Town's squad for a Papa John's Trophy win at Gillingham on Tuesday night, Cook explained: "Jon's had a little bit of a set-back in training. I think the club will probably speak about it shortly.

"It's really disappointing. Jon was looking really good, he was looking strong in training. Obviously the set-back, while disappointing for us, is a lot more disappointing for Jon himself because he can't get on the pitch and play.





"Jon will be looked after the best way we can until we get to the point where he gets back to being fit."

Nolan arrived from Shrewsbury as part of a £2m double deal including Toto Nsiala in 2018, being reunited with his former Salop boss Paul Hurst.

Jon Nolan has scored 10 goals for Ipswich Town since arriving from Shrewsbury in 2018.

He's scored 10 goals in 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues.

The Everton youth product is set to be out of contract at the end of this season, with the club having already taken his 12 month extension option.

Cook signed central midfielders Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Tom Carroll and Rekeem Harper this summer, while academy graduate Idris El Mizouni has recently staked his claim.