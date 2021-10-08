News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:59 AM October 8, 2021    Updated: 10:21 AM October 8, 2021
Unused sub Jon Nolan at Wigan

Jon Nolan's last appearance for Ipswich Town was back in January. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan has suffered another injury set-back, manager Paul Cook has revealed.

Nolan's last competitive appearance for the Blues was in a 1-0 home loss to Sunderland back on January 26.

The 29-year-old was subsequently exiled to the Under-23s by former boss Paul Lambert, having expressed his frustrations at being made the '19th man' at Crewe, and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in training just as new boss Paul Cook was appointed.

A previous calf problem, which dogged him at the back end of 2019 and into 2020, then flared up at the start of pre-season. 

Jon Nolan looks uncomfortable as he walks from the pitch after picking up a first half injury. P

Jon Nolan has been sidelined with groin, calf and knee injuries during his time at Ipswich Town.

With the former Shrewsbury man having not been part of Town's squad for a Papa John's Trophy win at Gillingham on Tuesday night, Cook explained: "Jon's had a little bit of a set-back in training. I think the club will probably speak about it shortly.

"It's really disappointing. Jon was looking really good, he was looking strong in training. Obviously the set-back, while disappointing for us, is a lot more disappointing for Jon himself because he can't get on the pitch and play.


"Jon will be looked after the best way we can until we get to the point where he gets back to being fit."

Nolan arrived from Shrewsbury as part of a £2m double deal including Toto Nsiala in 2018, being reunited with his former Salop boss Paul Hurst.

Jon Nolan celebrates his goal in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller w

Jon Nolan has scored 10 goals for Ipswich Town since arriving from Shrewsbury in 2018. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

He's scored 10 goals in 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  3. 3 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  1. 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  2. 5 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  3. 6 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  4. 7 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  5. 8 'A credit to the entire force': officers stopped man with shotgun from killing children
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
  7. 10 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk

The Everton youth product is set to be out of contract at the end of this season, with the club having already taken his 12 month extension option.

Cook signed central midfielders Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Tom Carroll and Rekeem Harper this summer, while academy graduate Idris El Mizouni has recently staked his claim. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead Road railbridge

Flooding | Gallery

9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person