'It was too great a risk' - Ex Town defender Parr hangs up his boots

Former Ipswich Town defender Jonathan Parr has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, the versatile full-back was a key part of the Blues squad that finished sixth in the Championship back in 2014/15.

After making 29 starts and 14 sub appearances for the club, scoring against Brighton, Millwall and Nottingham Forest, he returned to his native Norway with Strømsgodset following a January transfer window sale in 2016.

Now, after being limited to 128 appearances over the last six years, he has decided to hang up his boots.

"Unfortunately, my most serious injury came late in my career," the nine-cap international told TV2.

"I will be happy for what I have experienced, and not least because I have had the chance here.

"If one walks a little away from the football bubble, then this was the only right thing to do now. It was too great a risk to 'push' it more."

It's been reported that he will now work as a 'growth manager' in the newly started used car company Rebil.

