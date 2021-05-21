Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes

Published: 10:13 AM May 21, 2021

Striker Jordan Rhodes looks set to sign for Huddersfield Town ahead of Ipswich Town, it has been reported - Credit: PA

Striker Jordan Rhodes is set to return to Huddersfield Town, with the Championship outfit just pipping Ipswich Town to his signature, it has been reported.

Rhodes, 31, was prolific for the Terriers having signed for them from Town back in 2009, scoring 87 goals in three seasons before departing for Blackburn for £8m.

He went on to have further mega money moves, signing for Middlesbrough for £9m in 2016, and then Sheffield Wednesday for £10m a year later.

Jordan Rhodes started his career at Portman Road - Credit: Archant

But he's now been released by the Owls following their relegation to League One, and Yorkshire Live are reporting that he is on the verge of returning to Huddersfield, with the Terriers 'pipping Ipswich Town to his signature.'

Rhodes, of course, started his career at Portman Road, but never really got a chance in the Town first team despite being prolific in the U23 side.

Then-boss Roy Keane controversially sold the young striker to Huddersfield for just £350,000 in July 2009, something he's since acknowledged himself was a mistake.