'It's good to be back... I want to get involved' - Harrop ready to start Ipswich career

Published: 5:17 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM February 5, 2021

Josh Harrop is excited to finally make his Ipswich Town debut when Blackpool visit Portman Road tomorrow.

The attacker signed on loan from Preston earlier this month but tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of his planned debut against Peterborough, meaning he had to self-isolate for 10 days.

He returned to training earlier this week and could potentially make his debut from the bench tomorrow afternoon.

"I got through the virus without many symptoms so that’s a positive," he said, in an interview with the club website. "Now I just want to get back training properly and playing again.

"It was crazy with the way it happened. I was in the hotel for a week and I didn’t really come into contact with many people.

"Obviously I caught it somehow which was a little setback. I can start fresh now and I can just focus on my football.

"I was in the house for 10 days so it’s been good just to get back out training and to get the body moving. It’s good to be back doing what I love; playing football.

"My body feels alright as of now. My breathing and everything has been fine. I’ve had a few sessions under my belt so it would be good if I could get involved at the weekend."