Harrop self-isolating after positive Covid test

Published: 2:04 PM January 23, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM January 23, 2021

New Ipswich Town signing Josh Harrop is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The midfielder signed for the Blues on Wednesday, trained with his team-mates for the first time on Thursday and held a virtual press conference on Friday, ahead of what was supposed to be a debut against Peterborough United this afternoon.

But a positive Covid test means he is now self-isolating and ruled out of this afternoon’s game, as well as the visit of Sunderland on Tuesday night and the following weekend's game at Crewe.

The 25-year-old had reported a negative test earlier in the week when he first arrived in Suffolk, but as part of the twice-weekly testing programme, the Preston loanee returned a positive result yesterday and was immediately sent home from Playford Road.

The rest of the Town first-team squad and staff all returned negative tests ahead of today's meeting with Peterbourough.

Harrop tweeted: "I'm having to self isolate for 10 days as the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I haven’t had symptoms as of yet! I'm following the doctor's orders for the best recovery. Hope everyone takes care and stays safe."