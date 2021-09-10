'I feel like I have more to give' - Vincent-Young on his start to the season

Published: 5:00 PM September 10, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young has admitted both he and his Ipswich Town side have further gears to find, heading into this weekend’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The full-back has started four of Town’s five League One games so far this season, showing flashes of the ability we saw during his stunning start to life at Ipswich in 2019, before injury began to strike.

But, after a disrupted summer following shoulder surgery, he’s fit again now and feels he is getting closer to the player he and those who have watched him know he can be.

“I think I’ve started quite well,” he said.

“For me it’s been a long time since I’ve strung a really good run of games together so I’ve been pleased to be back on the pitch. Touch wood that continues but, in every game, I have started to feel more and more comfortable.

“Everyone’s seen the way we’ve been playing – it's still a case of trying to take in all of the information the manager has given to us but, as each game passes I feel more comfortable in the job I am being asked to do.

“I’m pleased with the way it’s going but I feel like I have more to give.

“I’m still coming back into it but the plan is to be available for every single game,” Vincent-Young continued.

“Training has been tough but I’ve been able to train consecutively which has helped make me more robust. That should mean I’m available for selection in each and every game.

“We play differently to how we used to (when he first signed for the club) but within that I think I can be just as effective. Hopefully I can play how I used to but in a different team with a different way of playing.”

Town will be hoping to taste victory for the first time this season when Wanderers visit Portman Road, with Vincent-Young confident the Blues will be able to ‘get on a run’ once they finally get off the mark.

“We play to win and we play for results,” he said. “There have been some real positive bits and some others we need to scrub up on, so if we can do that we’ll be ok.

“Football is a results business and fans come, pay their money and rightfully expect results. That’s what we want to deliver.

“We don’t want to take for granted because we’ve seen that whenever teams come here, we’re a scalp that people want to take. But once we get the taste of winning then the second one won’t be too far away at all. Once we get that you’d like to think we will get into some kind of run.”

